EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kevin Bell, 63, of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at New Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, 3839 Guthrie St. in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Mark Frazier officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Livestreaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com