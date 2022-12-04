 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin C. Nelson

GRIFFITH, IN - Kevin C. Nelson, age 60, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He is survived by his twin brother Kenneth; brothers Paul (Donna) of Florida, and Thomas (Sharon) of Crown Point; sisters Jane (Frank) Linders of Crown Point, and Kathy (late Gary Culp) of Griffith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Jane of Dyer, and brother Greg of Dyer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 5th, at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Prayers will be said at 12:15 at the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at St. Joseph Church in Dyer at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point will follow.Kevin enjoyed music, going to the Day Program, and especially loved car rides. He touched the hearts and lives of so many people who knew him. He will be greatly missed. www.fagenmiller.com

