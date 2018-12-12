VALPARAISO, IN - Kevin D. Junceau, 49, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018. He was born February 6, 1969 to Robert and Carole (Prindle) Junceau, graduated from Hendersonville (TN) High School and attended Virginia Tech University. Kevin served in Army Intelligence from 1990-98 with the 92nd Airborne Division as a Criminal Investigator/Interrogator. Currently he was a Lead Case Technician with the Social Security Administration.
Kevin was an avid bicyclist having participated in countless rides throughout the Midwest with his stable of bikes. He loved watching soccer matches, driving sports cars, and enjoying nearly any outdoor adventure.
On June 25, 2016 he married his love Carrie Flores who survives along with his father, Robert Junceau of Valparaiso, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Junceau in 2006 and his mother, Carole Junceau in 2007.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO, with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Folds of Honor Foundation for families of military casualties.