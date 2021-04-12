Sept. 6, 1961 - April 8, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Kevin Dale O'Connor, 59 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born September 6, 1961 in Valparaiso to Michael and Janet (McGriff) O'Connor. Kevin retired after 37 years working as a truck driver. He enjoyed vacationing by way of cruising and loved using his John Deere mower, mowing for all of his neighbors.

On May 15, 2005 Kevin married Terry L. Hill who survives along with his mother, Janet Zwiers; father, Michael O'Connor; children: Holly O'Connor, Heather O'Connor, Jeannette (Gregg) Bashore, Jaclyn Harmon, and Nicholas (Nicci) Harmon; grandchildren: Samantha, Devin, Ashley, Arayah, Charlie Mae, Colin, Eben, and Nyela; siblings: Kurt (Lynda) O'Connor, Ron (Christine) O'Connor, Corey Zwiers, Chris (Shannon) Bolinger, Michael Bolinger, Andy (Kate) O'Connor, and Nichole (Nate) Foster; sister-in-law, Leighanne Bolinger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Vance Zwiers; step-father, Robert Zwiers, step-mother, Diane O'Connor; and father and mother-in-law, Paul and Laura Hill.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso and one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Morgan Twp. 4-H Club of Choice.