Kevin F. Scesney

July 12, 1957 — Sep. 24, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Kevin F. Scesney, 64, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He is survived by: children Kevin (Karley) Scesney, Derek Scesney, and Amy (Jonathan) Brown; grandchildren: Kevin Sessum, Cheyenne Esquivel, Baby Lou, Jaden Brown, Evan Brown, and Leah Brown, siblings Karen and Lance; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kevin was a US Army Veteran. He was a truck driver for 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a dedicated family man. He loved the Bears, the White Sox, and the Blackhawks. He loved his country and was very patriotic.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:45 p.m. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

