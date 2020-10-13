WHITING, IN - Kevin G. Poludniak 58 of Whiting, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at the St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Center, Hammond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Maria (nee Knazur); loving brother of Andrea (Robert) Wittig, Pam (Jerry) Kinzie and Kim (Scott) Wesolowski; dearest uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Kevin Poludniak was born on December 17, 1961 in East Chicago, Indiana to Andrew and Rose (Korba) Poludniak. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, East Chicago, Class of 1981 and he received his Associates of Arts Degree in business administration from the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Hammond. He enjoyed cooking and decorating for the holidays. A devoted husband, Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.