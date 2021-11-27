Oct. 4, 1953 - Nov. 24, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Kevin John DeVany, age 68, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Southlake Methodist Hospital.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dora; five children: Umberto (Lisa) DeVany, Minerva DeVany, Kevin James DeVany, Mary Ellen (Lionel) Sanchez and Michael Brian DeVany; five grandchildren: Xavier, Victor and Christian DeVany, Alyssa and Zayden Hiller; brother, Mark DeVany; and sister, Nancy DeVany.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, John William DeVany and Joan DeVany (nee Mullen).

Kevin retired as a court interpreter from the U.S. Federal District Court in Chicago, IL, with over 20 years of service. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 29, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Butler officiating.

Visit Kevin's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.