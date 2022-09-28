WHITING, IN - Kevin Jude Koselke, 63 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his life companion of 33 years, Marie Saylors Borders; loving father of Ashley (Daniel) Koselke and the late Jason Jude Koselke; cherished grandpa of Zoey and Lucy; beloved son of Nancy (Forauer) Koselke and Lawrence (Donna) Koselke; cherished brother of Connie (Mark) Mertens, Kathleen Koselke and the late Karen Koselke; many nieces, nephews and cousins; devoted canine Huskey companions, Alaska and the late Junior and Bubba.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9:30am at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Kevin Koselke was born on June 22, 1959 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of St. John School and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1977. An excellent carpenter, Kevin was a member of Carpenters Local 1, Chicago, with a service of 34 years, and Local 599 with a service of six years. He and his father worked on the Pete Smidt residence which was later moved to the Lost Marsh Golf Course. He was a former carpenter at the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery and was the former joint owner of We R Wood with his best friend Matt Stolman. Kevin was a computer geek overseeing multiple screens. He loved flying and received his pilot's license. A would-be farmer, he filled his yard with vegetables and flowers each summer and enjoyed making salsa and more. Kevin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please omit flowers. (219) 659-4400.