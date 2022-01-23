VALPARAISO, IN - Kevin "KC" Kelly, Jr., 33 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born April 13, 1988 in Harvey, IL to Kevin and Karen (Sartain) Kelly. KC graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2006 and made his career as a Pipefitter with Chicago Pipefitters Local 597. He loved being a pipefitter and excelled at his craft. KC was an excellent welder who enjoyed motocross and BMX racing and held numerous state and national titles. For many years, KC volunteered with Porter County Special Olympics, which held a special place in his heart. He was an extremely faithful and loyal friend, who would do anything to help a friend. But KC's priority in life was his cherished daughter, Kierra, to whom he was the most loving and devoted father. KC will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed every day, but his legacy will live on in the lives he touched.