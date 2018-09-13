MILLER, IN - Kevin Lee Katona, Jr., age 29, of Miller, passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018. He was born on July 25, 1989 in Valparaiso, IN. Kevin was a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident and was currently a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local #1005. He enjoyed 'chillin' with his brothers and cousins and friends, being on the boat, and spending time with Minerva. My son had the biggest heart if he loved you, you didn't second guess it. Stay safe in the arms of the Lord my Baby, I will see you again.
He is survived by his everything, Minerva Dominguez; mother, Chrissie and Fred; father, Kevin Lee and Sarah; two brothers, Alex (Casey) and Aidas (Hannah) Raudonis; niece, Annabell Raudonis; maternal grandparents, Sandy (Ron) Tucker, Jack (Judy) Bonick; paternal grandparents, Larry (Kay) Katona and the Dominguez family, and other loving family members and many dear friends.
There will be a visitation for Kevin on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph, Winfield/Crown Point 46307. Funeral services for Kevin will be private. Go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.