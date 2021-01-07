June 10, 1958 - Jan. 3, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Kevin Michael Swarthout, 62, of St. John passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born June 10, 1958 in Hammond, the son of Robert and Patricia (Kennedy) Swarthout.

Kevin was a merchandiser for Sears.

Surviving are his siblings: Terrance (Betty) Swarthout of St. John, Lisa Swarthout of Warner Robins, GA, Karen (Scott) Brun of Highland, IN and Tom Swarthout of Tomahawk, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tim Swarthout.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, 6:00 to 8:00 PM at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane, St. John, IN. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Day Church Chapel, 9330 Wicker Ave, St. John, IN. Burial will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Michael Newhard of BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.