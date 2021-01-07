 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Michael Swarthout

Kevin Michael Swarthout

{{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1958 - Jan. 3, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Kevin Michael Swarthout, 62, of St. John passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born June 10, 1958 in Hammond, the son of Robert and Patricia (Kennedy) Swarthout.

Kevin was a merchandiser for Sears.

Surviving are his siblings: Terrance (Betty) Swarthout of St. John, Lisa Swarthout of Warner Robins, GA, Karen (Scott) Brun of Highland, IN and Tom Swarthout of Tomahawk, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tim Swarthout.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, 6:00 to 8:00 PM at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane, St. John, IN. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Day Church Chapel, 9330 Wicker Ave, St. John, IN. Burial will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Michael Newhard of BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts