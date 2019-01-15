CROWN POINT, IN - Kevin P. Webb, age 68, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019.
Kevin is survived by his sisters: Sandy (Bill) Judkins; Donna (Jeff) Lee; and Karla Webb; brother: Kelly J. (Beverly) Webb; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Richard and Esther Webb; and his sister: Kathleen Webb.
Kevin was a Vietnam veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Kevin loved spending time with his family and he will be missed dearly.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM with Rev. James Meade officiating. Inurnment to take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
