Kevin Paul Cunningham

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, R. John and Dorothy Cunningham from Ogden Dunes, IN, and Fort Myers, FL; and his brother, Richard Cunningham from Valparaiso, IN. Kevin is survived by his brother, William J. Cunningham (Susan Cunningham) of Ogden Dunes; and sisters: Karen Walto (Joe Walto) of Wadmalow Island, SC, Cate Cunningham of Charlottesville, VA, Patricia Osborne of Ashland, MA, Mary Ann Cunningham (David Whitmer) of Santa Clara, CA, and his loving Aunt Judy Cunningham of Clermont, FL and her five children.

Kevin was born July 28, 1958 in Oak Park, Illinois, and also lived in Ogden Dunes, Indiana. He was named "the bomber" because of his deep 3 point shot in high school and on basketball courts in Chicago and Indiana. Kevin graduated from Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio University with a B.A. in Public Administration. Kevin worked closely with Governor Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts for eight years culminating in the presidential campaign of 1988. A late upset win by George H.W. Bush switched Kevin's plans from the White House to a 22 year career in sales management including Director of Sales of Midwest Moving and Storage, Inc., the official mover of the Chicago Cubs.