POMPANO BEACH, FL — Kevin Posey, 58, of Pompano Beach, FL, died January 22, 2021, at Catholic Hospice, Fort Lauderdale, FL. A resident of Pompano Beach for seven years, coming from Hammond, IN. Born October 8, 1962, in East Chicago, IN. Kevin had worked as a floral wholesaler for many years, previously with Kennicott Brothers of Hammond, IN. He was an avid sportsman with a great loyalty to the Fighting Irish football team of the University of Notre Dame.