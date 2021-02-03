Kevin Posey
Oct. 8, 1962 — Jan. 22, 2021
POMPANO BEACH, FL — Kevin Posey, 58, of Pompano Beach, FL, died January 22, 2021, at Catholic Hospice, Fort Lauderdale, FL. A resident of Pompano Beach for seven years, coming from Hammond, IN. Born October 8, 1962, in East Chicago, IN. Kevin had worked as a floral wholesaler for many years, previously with Kennicott Brothers of Hammond, IN. He was an avid sportsman with a great loyalty to the Fighting Irish football team of the University of Notre Dame.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Thomas) Posey-Dobzinski, of Pompano Beach, and Alyssa Posey, of Las Vegas; son, Andrew Posey, of Pompano Beach; grandchildren: Adam Parker, Aubrey Parker, Alexa Parker, Domenic Dobzinski and Fiorella Posey; close cousin, Michael and Ruthanne Rendina; lifelong best friend, Tom Rees; dearest Pamela Posey Wisler; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved deceased parents, Sharon and Ralph; and brother, Keith.
A memorial service was held on January 27, 2021, in Lighthouse Point, FL.
