Kevin Stuart Lane

Kevin was born on Wednesday, March 26, 1958. Kevin was an incredible, funny, and big-hearted man who had a lot of love to give. He enjoyed rocking out to his favorite rock and roll bands like Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, and AC/DC, just to name a few. Those who were closest to Kevin knew he loved Elvis Presley, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Chuck Norris. Kevin was a hardcore Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls fan. He was never caught without his Cubs ball cap. The best times of his life were when he was around his family, playing air drums or guitar to his favorite rock song and getting to eat his favorite dessert.