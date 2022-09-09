Kim (In-Suk) Posavac

Nov. 20, 1946 - Sep. 6, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Kim (In-Suk) Posavac, age 75, of Valparaiso passed away September 6, 2022 at home. She was born on November 20, 1946 in Korea. She met her husband Terry while he was stationed there with the Army and emigrated to the United States in 1973. On September 8, 1973, they got married at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Gary.

Kim worked for over 20 years for Whispering Pines Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time at home and playing cards with her family. Her greatest joy was her family and she dedicated her life to raising them.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Terry Posavac; sons: Joseph (Kathy) Posavac, Terry Posavac, Jr.; grandchildren: Vivienne, Evette, Tyler, Samuel and Benjamin.

Memorial visitation for Kim will take place Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A Memorial Mass will take place Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com