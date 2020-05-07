CHESTERTON, IN — Kim Karen Turner, 53, of Chesterton, passed away May 4, 2020. She was born May 21, 1966, in Gary, IN, to Ray and Karen (Simpson) Gonzalez. Kim worked as a waitress at Sun Rise in Chesterton. As many know, she was a very giving person and cared for others more than herself. Kim enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping and most of all spending time with her family.