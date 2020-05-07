Kim Karen Turner
CHESTERTON, IN — Kim Karen Turner, 53, of Chesterton, passed away May 4, 2020. She was born May 21, 1966, in Gary, IN, to Ray and Karen (Simpson) Gonzalez. Kim worked as a waitress at Sun Rise in Chesterton. As many know, she was a very giving person and cared for others more than herself. Kim enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping and most of all spending time with her family.
On August 11, 1991, in Valparaiso, Kim married Gary Turner who survives along with her mother, Karen Gonzalez; children, Krystal (Kerry) Hernandez, Amber Turner and Trevor Turner; grandchildren, Jaxon, Celeste, Prudence, and Marley; brother, Tony (Heather) Gonzalez; and step-grandmother, Lula Simpson. She was preceded in death by her father.
A drive-thru visitation, where guests may greet the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a private family service to follow. Private burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.
