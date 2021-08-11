 Skip to main content
Kim L. Ruffin

PORTAGE, IN — Kim L. Ruffin age 61, of Portage , IN, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Northwest Health Porter in Valparaiso.

He is survived by wife Michelle; eight daughters: Lathreasia and Kimberly Ruffin, Shamethia, Ashlee, Shaunte, Ivorae, Kennesha and Janylah Metcalf; four sons: Chet Metcalf, DiAndre Green, Antonn Bryant and Amaree Metcalf; twenty-seven grandchildren; four sisters: Patricia (Tom) Black, Annie Peterson, Carla Brown and Anneice (Michael) Owens and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Odell and Lillie Ruffin; brother Kelvin Ruffin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 12:00 noon at True Light Fellowship Church, 1257 Cline Avenue, Griffith. Rev. Scott Jefferson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Kim was a faithful employee of Cleveland Cliffs (Inland Steel) for 41 years and 1977 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ruffin family during their time of loss.

