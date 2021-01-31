VALPARAISO, IN - Kim Marie Zuttermeister, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a battle with Covid-19. She was born November 7, 1959 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Marjorie (Henion) Zuttermeister. Kim was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was born with severe brain damage, but despite all her challenges, she was a joyous, funny personality. She loved everyone and had an inquisitive mind. She loved music, fast cars, and parades. She loved driving in the car with her sister Carol and singing "Let it Be" and "Yellow Submarine" by the Beatles. Kim will be greatly missed by her family and friends.