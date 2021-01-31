Nov. 7, 1959 - Jan. 27, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Kim Marie Zuttermeister, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a battle with Covid-19. She was born November 7, 1959 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Marjorie (Henion) Zuttermeister. Kim was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was born with severe brain damage, but despite all her challenges, she was a joyous, funny personality. She loved everyone and had an inquisitive mind. She loved music, fast cars, and parades. She loved driving in the car with her sister Carol and singing "Let it Be" and "Yellow Submarine" by the Beatles. Kim will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kim is survived by her sisters: Carol (Howard) Millsap-Conley and Joan Inman; and nieces and nephew: Carey Millsap-Spears, Dawn Hafner, James Millsap, Tammy Cronan-Fears, Connie Murray, and Margie Hiser. She was preceded in death by her parents; and adopted sister, Barbara.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 234 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso with burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Bethesda Lutheran Communities www.bethesdalc.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ or to Opportunity Enterprises https://www.oppent.org/ . Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.