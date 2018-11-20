PORTAGE, IN - Kim Wayne Bearss, age 85, of Portage passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. He was born on January 1, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to the late Elsworth and Bonnie Bearss. Kim retired from Household Finance Corporation where he worked as a finance manager. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, MaryAnn (nee Tucker) Bearss; sons: Scott (Robyn) Bearss, Gregory (Kathy) Bearss; daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Grandilli; eight grandchildren: Kimberly (Gary) Bess, Sharon (Brian) Talley, Robert Bearss, Leah Bearss, Mara (Brad) Bearss, Jacob Bearss, Amy Grandilli, Allison Grandilli; 10 great grandchildren; and one brother, Patrick (Virginia) Bearss. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Bearss; and one sister, Gay Tracey.
A funeral service for Kim will take place Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at