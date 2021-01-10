WINAMAC, IN - Kimberlee Latta, 60, of Winamac, IN passed away January 6, 2021. She is survived by her siblings: John (Judy) Latta, Christine Luedtke, Douglas (Florie) Latta, Dennis (Carol) Latta, Nona Burling, Nita Jameson; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Jessie Latta and brother, Jeffery Latta.

Kim was a member of Peak Community Services and participated in many activities within the community. Kim was a lifetime John Deere and Chicago Cubs fan.

Visitation, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Service Thursday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow at Sanders Cemetery in Lowell, IN with Pastor Daniel Bates officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com