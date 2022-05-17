Kimberley Lynn Evorik-Funk was born on August 30, 1975 to John and Pam Evorik of Crown Point. Kim graduated from Crown Point High School in the class of 1993. Kim was an established businesswoman and flawlessly ran her business, Evorik Electric, with her brother, Jeff. She was a fun and happy soul who adored her family. Her life's joy were her twins, Jesse and Josey. Kim was an avid antique collector and enjoyed crafting with her sister, Bonnie Oxley. Kim was a passionate advocate for her son, Jesse, whom has battled Type 1 Diabetes for many years. Kim raised thousands of dollars each year for the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help fund a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.