 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimberly A. Batson

Kimberly A. Batson

Kimberly A. Batson

Oct. 20, 1950 — Oct. 31, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Kimberly A. Batson, age 71, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Kimberly is survived by her sons: Christopher (Samantha) and Brent (Carrie) Batson; grandchildren: Andrew and Olivia; sister, Linda Berens; and nephew, John Berens.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Dean" Batson; and parents: J. Lester and Jean Schreiber.

Kimberly worked for Elegan Custom Wear and Glenda Snyder CPA. She liked collectibles and enjoyed sewing and gardening. Most of all, Kimberly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Patches.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.Visit Kimberly's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts