Kimberly A. Batson

Oct. 20, 1950 — Oct. 31, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Kimberly A. Batson, age 71, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Kimberly is survived by her sons: Christopher (Samantha) and Brent (Carrie) Batson; grandchildren: Andrew and Olivia; sister, Linda Berens; and nephew, John Berens.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Dean" Batson; and parents: J. Lester and Jean Schreiber.

Kimberly worked for Elegan Custom Wear and Glenda Snyder CPA. She liked collectibles and enjoyed sewing and gardening. Most of all, Kimberly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Patches.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.Visit Kimberly's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.