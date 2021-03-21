Kimberly A. Szarkowicz, age 60, passed away March 18, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Cori Salla; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Kim was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Szarkowicz: her parents, Neil and Anna Jean Hitchcock; and siblings: Art, Bill, Julie, and Chuck.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment will follow immediately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Kim was the mother of her adored pug pairs, Peggy and Earl, Hank and Holly. She was a veteran of the US Air Force. Kim was a lover of sunshine and her pool, a devoted Bears fan, and enjoyed spending time at home surrounded by her cherished friends and family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com