Kimberly Ann Clardy (nee Hensley)

BOONEVILLE, MS - Kimberly 'Kim' Ann Clardy (nee Hensley), age 46 of Booneville, MS formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on August 1, 2018 after an illness. Kim graduated from St. Catherine of Siena Grade School and Morton Sr. High School. Kim is survived by her daughters: Kaitlyn and Brianna Clardy; Mom, Debbie Burns; brother, Brian (Tracie) Hensley; grandparents, Bob and Lou Burns and Margaret (late Paul Sr.) Hensley; niece, Haley; nephews: Josh (Kelcey) and Noah Hensley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; lifelong best friend, Amy Federenko-James, many other friends and former spouse, Doug Clardy. Preceded in death by her dad, Paul Hensley Jr. in 2016. She loved her crafts, the Cubs and Bears and her dog, Kaizer along with making wedding cakes.
After cremation, services will be held at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS time and date to be determined.