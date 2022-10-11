CROWN POINT, IN - Kimberly Anne Biesen, age 53, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her children: Anna, Isabella, Jack, and Will Biesen; mother, Nancy Skowronski; and several aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Skowronski; sister, Tricia Dodson; and her beloved grandparents; Hilary Gillespie and Donna Wiot.

A memorial service will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave, in St. John, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with visiting from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m.

Kim graduated from Andrean High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Marquette University. She worked in the medical field as a nurse, Medtronic rep, in the Cath-lab at Community Hospital as well as other medical positions. Kim's greatest achievement was her four amazing children. www.fagenmiller.com