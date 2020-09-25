× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

VALPARAISO, IN — Kimberly Anne Henry, (Ulozas), 48, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born October 13, 1971, in Gary, the daughter of Bob, and Jan A. Szalmasagi. Kimberly was a Chesterton High School graduate, a homemaker and enjoyed country music.

Surviving is her husband, William Henry, of Valparaiso; parents, Jan and Bob Szalmasagi; her stepson, Chad Henry (Megan); granddaughter, Lilly Henry; stepdaughter, Tonya Lippens (Kyle), stepgrandsons, Marcus Lippens and Quinten Lippins, all of Valparaiso. Kim is also survived by her uncle Ken and aunt Cheryl Watson, and aunt Kathy Ulozas; and numerous cousins. Kim was preceded in death by grandparents, Tony and Sandy Ulozas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00 to 5:00 PM, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Kandel of Open Door Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude's. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.