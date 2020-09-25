 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

VALPARAISO, IN — Kimberly Anne Henry, (Ulozas), 48, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born October 13, 1971, in Gary, the daughter of Bob, and Jan A. Szalmasagi. Kimberly was a Chesterton High School graduate, a homemaker and enjoyed country music.

Surviving is her husband, William Henry, of Valparaiso; parents, Jan and Bob Szalmasagi; her stepson, Chad Henry (Megan); granddaughter, Lilly Henry; stepdaughter, Tonya Lippens (Kyle), stepgrandsons, Marcus Lippens and Quinten Lippins, all of Valparaiso. Kim is also survived by her uncle Ken and aunt Cheryl Watson, and aunt Kathy Ulozas; and numerous cousins. Kim was preceded in death by grandparents, Tony and Sandy Ulozas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00 to 5:00 PM, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Kandel of Open Door Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude's. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

www.bartholonewnewhard.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts