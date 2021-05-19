Kimberly "Kim" Ann Salas (nee Sheffer)
Jan. 28, 1964 - April 29, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kimberly "Kim" Ann Salas (nee Sheffer) of Schererville, IN, passed from this earth on April 29, 2021 at the age of 57.
Kimberly was born January 28, 1964 in Clinton, IN to Kenneth and Mary Sheffer. She married Jose Luis Salas on December 7, 2000.
Kimberly was a 1983 graduate of Calumet Baptist High School. Kimberly worked in the medical field and became an M.A. She loved working and helping those who were hurting. She never met a stranger and opened her home to all. She loved her family and friends.
Kimberly is survived by: her husband of 20 years Jose; parents Kenneth and Mary Sheffer, IN; sisters: Sandra Lynn (Calvin) Cory, MS, and Patricia Elaine Wilkinson of Indiana; step-children: Michael (Nicole Salas Tordorcevic, Joseph John, and Jeremy Matthew Salas of Indiana; mother-in-law Phyllis (Miguel) Salas; step-grandchildren: Anthony and Alycea Salas; brothers-in-law: Hector Jesus Salas, Juan Miguel Salas (deceased), Ricardo Salas, Eduardo (Laura) Salas; and sister-in-law Rosa Maria (Pedro) Rodriguez. Plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, and furry friend Giggi.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Helen Haskins, and Wilbur and Mildred Sheffer, seven uncles and their wives, and by her beloved father-in-law Miguel Salas.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar, East Chicago, IN, 46312 at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Terry Steffens officiating. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.