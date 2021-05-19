Kimberly "Kim" Ann Salas (nee Sheffer)

Jan. 28, 1964 - April 29, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kimberly "Kim" Ann Salas (nee Sheffer) of Schererville, IN, passed from this earth on April 29, 2021 at the age of 57.

Kimberly was born January 28, 1964 in Clinton, IN to Kenneth and Mary Sheffer. She married Jose Luis Salas on December 7, 2000.

Kimberly was a 1983 graduate of Calumet Baptist High School. Kimberly worked in the medical field and became an M.A. She loved working and helping those who were hurting. She never met a stranger and opened her home to all. She loved her family and friends.

Kimberly is survived by: her husband of 20 years Jose; parents Kenneth and Mary Sheffer, IN; sisters: Sandra Lynn (Calvin) Cory, MS, and Patricia Elaine Wilkinson of Indiana; step-children: Michael (Nicole Salas Tordorcevic, Joseph John, and Jeremy Matthew Salas of Indiana; mother-in-law Phyllis (Miguel) Salas; step-grandchildren: Anthony and Alycea Salas; brothers-in-law: Hector Jesus Salas, Juan Miguel Salas (deceased), Ricardo Salas, Eduardo (Laura) Salas; and sister-in-law Rosa Maria (Pedro) Rodriguez. Plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, and furry friend Giggi.