Kimberly 'Kim' Ann Sales (nee Sheffer)
Jan. 28, 1964 — April 29, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Kimberly "Kim" Ann Salas (nee Sheffer), 57, of Schererville, IN, passed from this earth on April 29, 2021.
Kimberly was born January 28, 1964, in Clinton, IN, to Kenneth and Mary Sheffer. She married Jose Luis Salas on December 7, 2000.
Kimberly was a 1983 graduate of Calumet Baptist High School. Kimberly worked in the medical field and became an M.A. She loved working and helping those who were hurting. She never met a stranger and opened her home to all. She loved her family and friends.
Kimberly is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jose; parents, Kenneth and Mary Sheffer, of Indiana; sisters, Sandra Lynn (Calvin) Cory, of Mississippi, and Patricia Elaine Wilkinson, of Indiana; stepchildren, Michael (Nicole Salas Tordorcevic, Joseph John and Jeremy Matthew Salas, of Indiana; mother-in-law, Phyllis (Miguel) Salas; stepgrandchildren, Anthony and Alycea Salas; brothers-in-law: Hector Jesus Salas, Juan Miguel Salas (deceased), Ricardo Salas and Eduardo (Laura) Salas; and sister-in-law, Rosa Maria (Pedro) Rodriguez; plus many cousins, nieces, nephews and furry friend, Giggi.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Helen Haskins, and Wilbur and Mildred Sheffer; seven uncles and their wives; and by her beloved father-in-law, Miguel Salas.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN, 46322, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar, East Chicago, IN, 46312, at 1:00 p.m. with Father Terry Steffens officiating.