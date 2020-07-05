× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON, IN - Kimberly S. Zacek (nee Reisinger), age 60, of Hebron, IN, passed away peaceful on Wednesday, July 1,2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Kimberly "Kim" is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Zacek of 23 years; children: Breann "Bre" Roeske and Treyton "Trey" Zacek; stepson, Jeremy (Holly) Zacek; grandson, James Zacek; mother, Linda (nee Albertson) Reisinger; brother, Timothy (Shannon) Reisinger; and her four-legged companion, Reese.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, James D. Reisinger; in-laws: Edward and Genevieve Zacek; and brother-in-law, Paul Zacek.

Kim was a Hebron graduate of the class of 1978. She was member of Hebron Jayshees (Women of Today), Hebron Lions Club, Committee member of Ducks Unlimited Lowell Chapter, and a DU life sponsor. Kim worked for Hebron Bowling Alley, Dantes, Whitco Industry, and Porter County Building Department. She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, watching Trey play baseball and basketball, and going out to Put-In-Bay in Ohio. Kim enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loving and cuddling on her cat, Reese.