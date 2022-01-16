July 13, 1963 - Jan. 7, 2022

GARY, IN - Kimberly Shawn Davis, of Gary, passed away on January 7, 2022. She was born the eldest of three girls to Don and Cheryl Hamilton on July 13, 1963. She was brought up in Northwest Indiana with her sisters, Leticia (Kevin) Roach and Jennifer (Daniel) Hamilton.

Kim and her husband of 41 years, Dawayne, bought a house in Calumet Township where they raised their own three daughters: Jessica (Joey) Pennington, Bridget Suprenant, and Megan (Destiny) Davis. She was a beloved "Mamaw" to grandchildren: Alyssa, Joseph, Jacob, Aaron, Kaitlynn, Andrew, Alex, and Trinity; and favorite "Aunt Bubba" to her many nieces and nephews. She was also very close to, and grew up alongside her husband's brothers and their wives.

Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ora and Mamie Hamilton and Robert and Margret Harms; her in-laws: Walter and Beverly Davis; and her two favorite people: her father, Don and her best buddy, Rick "RT" Harms.