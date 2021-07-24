Kintay G. "Kunt" Pharms Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kintay G. Pharms, Sr. "Kunt", passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital at the age of 44.

He is survived by six children: Brittany, Kaniyah, Amani, Syria, Kintay, Jr. and Zamir; mother Helen Hargrove; four brothers: James, Darrell, Kyle and Andrew Pharms; five sisters: Myra (Haywood) Elam, Latoya Pharms, Stephanie Reed, Cheryl Smith and Ashara (Brandon) Bradford; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m at True Light Fellowship Church, 1257 Cline Avenue, Griffith with visitation on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at True Light Fellowship Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bishop T. Lane Grant, II, officiating. Intermant at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Pharms family during their time of loss.