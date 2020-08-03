× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Kirk "Corkey" O'Connor, age 64, of Portage passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center in Valparaiso. Kirk was born October 18, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the late Leo and Patty Jo (Ahrens) O'Connor. Kirk was a retired crane operator from Arcellor-Mittal Steel Company. In 1978 he married the love of his life Cindi Gurband. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Cindi; daughter, Shannon (Mike Wythe) Dargewich; four grandchildren, Meghan Darewich, Owen Darewich, Ella Wythe and Xander Wythe; three brothers; Michael O'Connor, Kelly (Sherri) O'Connor and Shawn O'Connor all of Valparaiso; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; Special family friend Edy McClelland. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Casey O'Connor.

"Corkey's" family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heart to Heart Hospice including Krista, Dawn and Robin.

A Drive by Celebration of Kirk's Life will be Celebrated from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Real Life Community Church 3134 Swanson Road, Portage, Indiana 46368.