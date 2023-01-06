Kirk D. Miller

He was born in Elkhart, Indiana, and was the cherished son of Donald and Nancy (nee Aman) Miller who preceded him in death. Kirk grew up in Crown Point and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1972, where he met and married his surviving wife, Kathy Jo (nee Fodemski) Miller. They were married for 49 years. He is survived by his three sons: Kirk Jr., Kasey and Kolin- all of Lowell. He is also survived by his five siblings: Bill (Sandy) Miller (Hebron), Debbie Lyons (W. Lafayette), Greg Miller (Estacada, OR), Carla (Don) Good (Crown Point), and Donna (Sean) Margiotta (Hawthorn Woods, IL); numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws: Janie Sue (Ron) Pierce of Crown Point, IN, Wally (Joann) Fodemski of Hobart, IN, Lenny (Deanna) Fodemski of Dallas, TX.

Kirk retired from Inland Steel after more than 30 years of service and spent his retirement years working and playing golf at Oak Knoll Golf Course. Besides being an avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Kirk's favorite family card game was called Progressive Rummy where his goal was to beat his sister Debbie because she usually won. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible at his cousin Jeff Bailey's farm in Michigan, where it provided him with beauty, peace and serenity. Jeff was more like a brother to Kirk than a cousin and the family is grateful for the time they shared together. Kirk was a very kind and giving man who would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. We are sad that his journey on earth has ended but rejoice in the knowledge that his eternal life in heaven has just begun.