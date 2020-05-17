Kirk E. Winterhoff

DEBARY, FL - Kirk E. Winterhoff 64, of Debary passed away on May 11, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1955 in Hammond, IN.

Kirk is survived by his wife Diane; Stepdaughter, Kelly Jacobs of Deland; Stepson, Matthew Kucinski of Deltona; grandchildren, Caden Kucinski, Cameron Kucinski, Jordan Kucinski and Alexandra Jacobs; Sister, Rene Knight of Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl I. Winterhoff and Marjorie Huizenga. Kirk was an avid water and snow skier, dive master and pilot who also enjoyed golfing, gardening and was an antique gun collector. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois and was the owner of Ultimate Carpet Care Inc. in Debary, FL.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, Orange City, FL.

Website www.baldaufffhfuneralhome.com.

