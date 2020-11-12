EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kirkston Dereck Spann, 71, departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the East Chicago Public School system attending Columbus Elementary School in New Addition and Roosevelt Jr and Sr High School. He was a proud member of Roosevelt's graduating Class of 1968. Upon returning to the United States from being in the Navy serving in the Vietnam War, Dereck attended Purdue University.

Dereck worked in several departments of the City of East Chicago Government: Sanitation Solids, Parks and Recreation, Water Treatment, and the Street Department just to name a few. Dereck reactivated New Addition Boy Scout Troupe 18 and worked with a program to teach the students of Field School how to play chess in the early 90s.