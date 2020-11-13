Kirkston Dereck Spann
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Kirkston Dereck Spann, 71, departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the East Chicago Public School system, attending Columbus Elementary School in New Addition and Roosevelt Junior and Senior High School. He was a proud member of Roosevelt's graduating class of 1968. Upon returning to the United States from being in the Navy, serving in the Vietnam War, Dereck attended Purdue University.
Dereck worked in several departments of the City of East Chicago government: Sanitation Solids, Parks and Recreation, Water Treatment and the Street Department just to name a few. Dereck reactivated New Addition Boy Scout Troop 18 and worked with a program to teach the students of Field School how to play chess in the early 1990s.
He leaves to cherish his memory: ex-wife Regina Duncan, of Merrillville, IN; children, Tiffany (Carlo) Walker, of Richmond, IN, and Kirkston D. (Brittany) Spann II, of Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Carlee and Candance Walker, Tywanda Twine, of Richmond, IN, and Keith J.A. Spann, of Merrillville, IN; one sister, Mary(James) Brokemond, of East Chicago, IN; two brothers, Noah A. Spann, Jr. and Sandford Spann, of East Chicago, IN; one sister-in-law, Ann Spann, of Aurora, IL; special nephew, Dwayne A. Spann, of East Chicago, IN; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902-06 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral immediately following, Pastor Justin C. Kidd officiating. Burial after the funeral at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer will be enforced. There will NOT be a repass.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Spann Family during their time of loss.
