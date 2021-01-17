PORTAGE, IN - Kolleen McCloskey, age 53 of Portage, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She is survived by her son: George; father: Robert McCloskey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kolleen was preceded in death by her mother: Marilyn; sister: Kathy; and stepmother: Marsha.

Friends are invited to visit with Kolleen's family on Monday, January 18 from 2:00–7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Face masks and hand sanitizer are available as you enter the funeral home.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Kolleen will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Kolleen was a beautician and former owner of Headliners Salon in Calumet City, IL. www.schroederlauer.com