MUNSTER, IN - Konstantina Anagnos, age 100: Munster, IN, born December 14, 1917, passed away peacefully at her home on September 4, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Loving Mother of: John, Perry, George, Eugene, Louie, Mary, and Toula; ten grandchildren: Tommy John, Chrissy, Perry, Jr., Angie, Alexander, Joseph, Christina, Erica, Jason, Atlas David; six great grandchildren: Everly Kay, Dean, George Atlas, Andromeda, Leonardo, Anastacia; two nieces: Theoni, Yolanda and her nephews: Jim, Adam, Perry, Pete (and the loving spouses of all those listed.) Preceded in passing by her loving son, Gus and infant son, Aristides.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4021 Elm St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn-Mt Mercy Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. (Pomen Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.) at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN, www.oleskapastrickfh.com.
Konstantina was dedicated to her children and left behind a rich legacy with the most important currency of all; humor, love of one another, and faith in God.