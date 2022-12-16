Konstantine "Deno" Kanoles

Konstantine was born on June 19, 1932 in Gary, IN where he lived and worked most of his life. He was a graduate of Indiana University and fulfilled his duty and served overseas in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Konstantine came back to Gary and worked in Sales for US Steel for over 30 years until his retirement in 1995. After he retired he and his sister Helen moved to Las Vegas for 20 years before returning to the Chicago area in 2015.