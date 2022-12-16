June 19, 1932 - Dec. 13, 2022
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL - Konstantine "Deno" Kanoles, age 90, of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Konstantine was born on June 19, 1932 in Gary, IN where he lived and worked most of his life. He was a graduate of Indiana University and fulfilled his duty and served overseas in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Konstantine came back to Gary and worked in Sales for US Steel for over 30 years until his retirement in 1995. After he retired he and his sister Helen moved to Las Vegas for 20 years before returning to the Chicago area in 2015.
Konstantine was preceded in death by his parents: Polyxeni and Christ Kanoles; his brother, Phillip Kanoles and his sister, Helen Kanoles.
He is survived by his nephews: Christ (Taylor) Kanoles and Bill (Christina) Kanoles.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM with Fr. Theodore Poteres officiating.
Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Konstantine's name to St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Food Pantry.
