SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kori M. Salapatas-Deany, age 39, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020. Kori is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Ron; precious beloved pets, Ebony, Poco, Able, Smokey and Paddy; dear parents, Jody and Spiro Salapatas; mother in law, Carole (late, James) Deany-Horejs; sister, Kyla (Jason Delascasas) Salapatas; niece, Kady Salapatas; YiaYia, Pepina; aunts, Jamie Houlihan and Joanne Frangou; uncles, Paul Salapatas, Rick Kleffman and Godfather, Barry Kleffman; and Godmother, Loretta Kliver. She was preceded in death by her Grammy, Alice and PaPa William Keffman; grandparents, Margaret and Frank Kulig-Sink; father in law Michael Deany, brother in law, Robert Deany.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 2:00 to 8:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 DIRECTLY at First United Methodist Church of Lansing (18420 Burnham Ave.) with Pastor David Price officiating. Kori will lie in state at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service and be laid to rest after at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.