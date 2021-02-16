May 14, 1947 - Feb. 13, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kosee Thupvong, age 73, of Schererville, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Kosee was born May 14, 1947 in Bangkok, Thailand to Tuptim and Shane Thupvong.

Kosee enjoyed going on food tours with his family. He loved to cook for his family and most of all was delighted in eating the food. He was very comical and liked to make everyone laugh. He was fond of traveling especially to his home country Thailand to see his family.

Kosee was preceded in death by his parents Tuptim and Shane Thupvong; brother Kosa Thupvong.

Kosee is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Olga Thupvong; son Kraisorn "Greg" (Stacey) Thupvong; daughters Lisa (Jeffrey) Kneeland; and Kaitlyn Thupvong; three siblings: Kosin (Chawtipya) Thupvong, Phutsadee Thupvong and Kosai (Lek) Thupvong; granddaughters: Amelia Thupvong, Klaire Thupvong, Alita Kneeland and Triella Kneeland and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

A Visitation for Kosee will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. His Funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN 46307.

