Oct. 15, 1963 - Apr. 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Kresha Renae Rippe, 57, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born October 15, 1963 in Gary to Lee Ronald Rohrer and Mary Bernice (Guess) Rohrer.

Kresha graduated from IUN with a Degree in Dental Hygiene, and made her career as a Dental Hygienist in the offices of Dr. Peters and Dr. Magnetti. She was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church, and enjoyed listening to her favorite band, MercyMe, watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies, and spending time at the beach. Kresha will be lovingly remembered for her generous heart and selfless nature. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and friend, who will be deeply missed.

On December 28, 1996 in Valparaiso, Kresha married Tim Rippe, who survives, along with their children: Taylor Rippe, Rachel Rippe, and Philip Rippe; her parents: Lee and Mary Rohrer; and her special friend, Kimmy Comerford.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made in Kresha's name to Valparaiso Nazarene Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.