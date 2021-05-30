Krista Rynberk

Supporting her community (and her husband's career) was important to her. She was actively involved in the Southside Swedish Club and the Lansing Lady Lions. Her involvement provided real value to these organizations and she had fun doing it.

Our Mom was 100% Danish and proud of it (as she was proud of her Danish accent). She survived a rather crude appendectomy at the age of three. As an adolescent, she saw the Nazis occupy the streets of her beautiful Copenhagen. Krista adored her Dad who was an accomplished engineer, requiring travel throughout the world. This necessitated her mother to independently keep things together at home. Her childhood experiences clearly formed the foundation of her strong, independent, and proud constitution. Interesting that the owl, with these same characteristics, was her favorite animal.

At the age of 20 Krista met Gil in Copenhagen where they were married. Gil was the love of her life and was stationed in Germany serving in the Air Force. A little more than one year following their marriage and with baby Gale in her arms, she said goodbye to her family and established her life in the United States. This farewell was the last time she saw her father. Our dad was so proud of his wife Krista and how their lifetime together turned out to be an unlikely but real life fairytale.