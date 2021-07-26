FORMERLY OF DYER/ST. JOHN, IN - Kristee L. Rainbolt, age 35, late of Chicago and formerly of Dyer, IN and St. John, IN passed away on July 21, 2021. Beloved daughter of Michael (Tricia) Rainbolt and Cynthia Rainbolt. Loving sister of Kimberly Rainbolt, Michael (Natalie) Rainbolt, Logan Rainbolt, Jennifer Biedron, Steven (Betsy) Biedron, twins: Phillip (Fiance London) Biedron and Samantha (Sam) Schroeder and C.C. Biedron. Dear aunt of Milo, Wyatt, Matthew, Adella, and Martin. Fond niece of Cathy (late Tom) Scolaro, Jim (Diane) Rainbolt and many other aunts and uncles. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Donna Rainbolt and James and June Kirksey.