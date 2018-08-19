GRAND FORKS, ND - Kristin Evan Roth, (nee Ashcraft) age 51 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away July 18, 2018 at Altru Hospital. Kristin is survived by her husband, Rex Roth; daughter, Sara Roth, of Fargo, ND; son, Koen Kwasny (Angel), Grand Forks, ND; grandson, Michael Kwasny; father, Larry Ashcraft (Cheryl), of Wheatfield, IN; sister, Kelly Kapella (John), of Demotte, IN; nephew, Darin Kapella; niece, Taylor Kapella. Kristin was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Ashcraft.
A Memorial Gathering will take place in Indiana at a later date. Kristin was a graduate of Morton Senior High School, Hammond, IN and resided most of her life in Lake County Indiana.