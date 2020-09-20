 Skip to main content
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Kristin R. Soplanda, 28 of Michigan City, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born March 27, 1992 in Valparaiso, the daughter of Rob Lawrence and Karen Soplanda. Kristin was a hair stylist and loved clogging, dancing, enjoying spending time with her friends at concerts and listening to music. Surviving is her mother Karen Soplanda, her father, Rob Lawrence (Lisa Olson), sister, Izabella Grigsby, stepsister, Linzi Olson, grandparents, Thomas and Judy Soplanda and Allan Lawrence, uncles, Jerry (Beth) Soplanda, Steve (Stacey) Lawrence and Jeff Lawrence, many aunts, uncles, cousins, her fur babies Pricilla and Moxie and one million seventy-five friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

