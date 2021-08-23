HAMMOND, IN - Kristin Stern (nee Millies) age 66, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Kristin is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Marc; beloved children, Rachel Rivera, Ariel Cudworth, Michael Stern, Samuel Stern and Abigayel Stern; precious grandchildren: Nico Rivera, Evelyn and Alvin Cudworth, and Camden Stern; sisters: Kay Wright, Dana Millies and Debra (Paul) Anderson. Preceded by her dear daughter, Carmel Stern; parents, Harold and Evelyn Millies; and sister, Lynda (still living, Bob) Schryvers. Kristin was a dedicated and cherished choir director at Temple Beth-El in Munster, IN.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN with Rabbi Leonard Zukrow officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Shiva to be held Monday thru Wednesday 5:30-9:30 PM at Temple Beth-El, 10001 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN 46321. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Association would be appreciated.