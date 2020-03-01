Kurt Douglas Woodbury

Kurt was a lifelong railroader and enjoyed retired life the last four years. His favorite times were those spent with family and friends especially at White Sox games or home gatherings at the pool. He loved to make people laugh and never missed the opportunity to say the words "I Love You". Kurt loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all the lives he touched along the way. Please join us Tuesday on what would be Kurt's 64th birthday as we celebrate his life.