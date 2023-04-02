Jan. 26, 1983 - Jan. 29, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Kyle Ellis Gilbert, born January 26, 1983 was the devoted only son of David and Diana Gilbert. He passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Kyle was a 2001 graduate of Munster High School and a bass drummer in the Marching Band. He was also a 2006 graduate of Purdue University Calumet. Kyle took the Lord as his Savior at South Side Christian Church and was a Baptized believer. He worked at the American Bar Association as a Program Associate for the CLE department. You could hear his upbeat enthusiasm about helping the members getting ready for their webinar.

Kyle was passionate about his music and retro collecting. He loved going annually to be a panelist at the gaming convention in Wisconsin with his cousin, Jeff Wittenhagen, and editing their podcasts on gaming. Kyle loved all types of music and personally wrote music and loved playing his guitars with his best friends Jon Banaczak and Eric Johnsten. His other best friend was his cat, Gypsy.

While he had no children, Kyle is survived by his goddaughter, Londen Wittenhagen. He loved growing up visiting his grandparents, Lyle and Carole Gilbert on their farm and bringing his friends to our lake house in North Webster to simply hangout. Kyle was so loved by all his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at South Side Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Ave., Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kyle's name to the Welcome Network (thewelcomenet.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net